Rashists in Mariupol destroyed a historical monument

12:25 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the captured and destroyed Mariupol in the Donetsk region, the Russians destroyed a historical monument known as the "House with a Clock".



This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko in Telegram.

"The House with the Clock", which is a historical monument, where the workshop of the world genius of monumental art Arnautov was located, has been demolished. From the beginning of the dismantling, the occupiers shouted that this was not a demolition, but a reconstruction. Here it is - a reconstruction from the occupiers. Zero. Into dust. This is how excavators destroy the whole real history of Mariupol after the beans," the report says.



Andryushchenko also shared a picture of the destroyed building.