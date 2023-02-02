Rashists hit a residential building in Kramatorsk

07:24 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of February 2, the invaders shelled Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The blow fell on a residential building, several entrances were destroyed.



This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.

"As of 02:00, three dead and eight wounded civilians are known," Kirilenko wrote.

According to him, the Russians hit a residential building located in the center of the city with a rocket and completely destroyed it.

"Rescuers, law enforcement officers and public utilities are working on the spot - they are clearing the rubble of the destroyed house.. There may be people under them," Kirilenko said.

Local publics also report that screams of people can be heard from under the rubble.



Judging by the published footage, the rocket hit a four-story residential building, destroying it to the ground..



The mayor of Kramatorsk Alexander Goncharenko confirmed the strike of the Russian Federation on the city, noting that there were wounded.