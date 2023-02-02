Rashists hit a residential building in Kramatorsk

On the night of February 2, the invaders shelled Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The blow fell on a residential building, several entrances were destroyed.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.
According to him, the Russians hit a residential building located in the center of the city with a rocket and completely destroyed it.
Local publics also report that screams of people can be heard from under the rubble.
Judging by the published footage, the rocket hit a four-story residential building, destroying it to the ground..
The mayor of Kramatorsk Alexander Goncharenko confirmed the strike of the Russian Federation on the city, noting that there were wounded.
