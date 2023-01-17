Rashists hit Zaporozhye with S-300 missiles, there are victims

On the night of January 16, the invaders once again fired at the regional center with S-300 missiles. The hit occurred near residential buildings, which caused damage to the apartments. Five people, including two children, were injured.
This is reported by the secretary of the Zaporozhye city council Anatoly Kurtev and deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
This is reported by the secretary of the Zaporozhye city council Anatoly Kurtev and deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Kurteev added that about 15 houses were damaged as a result of the nighttime enemy attack. On the ground, employees of the city emergency
rescue service, public utilities and volunteers.
Thermal workers resumed heating and water supply in the house, which suffered the most. While there is no gas supply. It will be restored after checking the condition of gas networks. To keep the heat in, the relevant services promptly cover the damaged windows with OSB boards.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments