Rashists hit Zaporozhye with S-300 missiles, there are victims

12:43 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 16, the invaders once again fired at the regional center with S-300 missiles. The hit occurred near residential buildings, which caused damage to the apartments. Five people, including two children, were injured.



This is reported by the secretary of the Zaporozhye city council Anatoly Kurtev and deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

“As a result of the S-300 missile hitting a residential area in the center of the city of Zaporozhye, a five-story house was damaged by an explosion: windows and doors were broken, the heating system of the building was damaged. Five people were injured from debris and glass, including two children aged 9 and 15,” Tymoshenko wrote.

Kurteev added that about 15 houses were damaged as a result of the nighttime enemy attack. On the ground, employees of the city emergency

rescue service, public utilities and volunteers.

Thermal workers resumed heating and water supply in the house, which suffered the most. While there is no gas supply. It will be restored after checking the condition of gas networks. To keep the heat in, the relevant services promptly cover the damaged windows with OSB boards.