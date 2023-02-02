Rashists again attacked Kramatorsk: at least six injured

16:22 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Kramatorsk shuddered again from the explosions - the Russians launched two more missile attacks on the city center. 13 two-story buildings, 3 four-story buildings, a children's clinic and a school, garages and cars were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.

"Law enforcement officers, rescuers, public utilities are working at the site of another Russian crime. They help people minimize the damage caused by the occupiers. But! The occupiers will not leave the Donetsk region alone until we drive them out of our land. By that time, all civilians should be evacuated from the region - this is a matter of life and death," Kirilenko said.

At first it was known about five victims, but subsequently Kirilenko told about one more.