Rashists forcibly deported residents of a captured village in the Kherson region

08:51 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the Russian Federation forcibly deported the inhabitants of the village of Nechaevo in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region and resettled the military there.



It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

"The village is located near Oleshki. The Russians evicted people from their homes in order to quarter their military there. Also, the invaders occupied the empty cottages of local residents. At the same time, the enemy is actively looting dwellings. This is what “Russian liberation” looks like, the report says.

The CNS notes that the villagers were taken to the south, where they will have no choice but to obtain a Russian passport, along with which the enemy promises payments of 10 thousand. rubles.



It is also reported that travel to the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine is closed, and the circulation of the hryvnia is prohibited. Even if someone has savings left, the Russians will confiscate them or they cannot be used.