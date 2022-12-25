Rashists got into a high-rise building in Nikopol, a man was injured

18:59 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the shelling by the Russian military on December 1 of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a civilian was injured, said the head of the OVA there, Valentin Reznichenko.



The Russians got into a high-rise building. Nikopol was hit with heavy artillery.

"In the afternoon, the invaders again fired at the Nikopol region. They hit Nikopol from heavy artillery. An apartment in a high-rise building caught fire. Her owner, a 56-year-old man, was injured," he wrote.

Reznichenko did not note what injuries the man received.

In addition to the mutilated high-rise building, power lines were also damaged in Nikopol. Details about the attack are yet to be clarified.. The State Emergency Service and the regional police have not yet reported on the shelling.