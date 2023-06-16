Rashists blew up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, evacuation began - OVA

07:57 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information received from the Operational Command "South", the Russian occupation troops carried out the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. This information was also confirmed by the head of the Kherson OVA Alexander Prokudin.



Alexander Prokudin recorded a video message in which he confirmed the fact of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. He noted that the local population is currently being evacuated from high-risk areas.

Prokudin also noted that the water level will reach a critical point in 5 hours.



The Kherson OVA reported that units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of the Kherson region were alerted to alert and evacuate the civilian population from potential flood zones on the right bank of the Dnieper River.



This applies to the villages of Nikolaevka, Olgovka, Levo, Tyaginka, Ponyatovka, Ivanovka, Tokarevka, Pridneprovskoe, Sadovoe, and also partly of the city of Kherson, including Korabel Island.