Rashists shelled residential areas of Kherson, six people were injured

16:10 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the afternoon of June 16, the Russian invaders shelled residential areas of Kherson, hitting the premises of a medical and educational institution, as well as damaging a multi-storey building. At least six people were injured.



This information was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office in its Telegram channel.

"According to the investigation, on June 16, at about 13:00, the Russian military began a large-scale shelling of residential areas of the city of Kherson," the report says.

It is reported that at the moment it is known about at least six citizens who were injured..



As a result of the shelling, a multi-storey building was damaged, as well as administrative buildings of medical and educational institutions, vehicles and power lines.



In order to establish responsibility for violating the laws and customs of war, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into this incident.



The situation in Kherson remains tense and shelling continues.