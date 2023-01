17:54 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine



The troops of the Russian Federation fired missiles at the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.



Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko reported this on Facebook.

"Missile attack on Kramatorsk. Finding out the consequences."

Recently, an air raid alert sounded in the area.



Today in the Donetsk region the air raid lasted 1 hour 22 minutes.