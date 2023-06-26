Rashists fired on the Kherson region with prohibited incendiary shells

At dawn on June 26, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region with prohibited incendiary shells and artillery, Alexander Tolokonnikov, head of the OVA press office, said on the air of the United News marathon.
According to him, the shelling began at about four in the morning.
Later, the OVA reported that Kherson and Antonovka had been shelled with incendiary weapons. Due to the shelling, a water supply system, a gas pipeline and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged.
The fires were quickly put out by firefighters who arrived at the scene.
