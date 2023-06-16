Rashists shelled the Kharkiv region: three wounded as a result of the attack

10:35 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Rashists fired at four districts of the Kharkov region, three people were injured.



The Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said in a Telegram that the Russian army shelled four districts of the Kharkiv region in a day. In the morning, strikes were made on Kupyansk.

"At 6:00 a.m., Russian armed forces shelled Kupyansk, damaging houses, garages and outbuildings.. Luckily no one was hurt," the statement said.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy army has used artillery, mortars and missiles to shell the settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky, Chuguevsky and Bogodukhovsky districts.



Last night, the invaders from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out rocket attacks on the city of Chuguev, damaging houses and outbuildings. According to preliminary data, no victims.



In the village of Zolochev, Bogodukhovsky district, a 40-year-old civilian man and a 38-year-old woman were injured. The building of the children's sports school was also damaged.



As a result of enemy shelling, a forest fire broke out in the Kupyansky district. In the village of Peschanoe, a private residential building was damaged, and a 58-year-old woman was also injured.