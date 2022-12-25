Rashists shelled the Donetsk region: 10 wounded and 2 killed

14:55 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of December 12, 2022, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation, using cluster munitions and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, shelled the city of Gornyak, Kurakhovskaya community.

As a result of the enemy attack, two people were killed, 10 people were injured.



This was told by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.



Judging by the published photographs, the Russians ended up in an impromptu market. Kirilenko noted that they hit the city with "hurricanes". Now all the victims are in the hospital.

Law enforcement officers, who opened proceedings on the fact of shelling to resolve the laws and customs of war, say that the shells hit the central part of the city. Damaged five-story houses and bank branches.



Speaking about the shelling, the official once again called on the inhabitants of the region to urgently evacuate to safer places.