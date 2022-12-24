Rashists shelled a hospital in the Sumy region, a teenager died

18:02 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of November 30, the Russian army shelled a hospital in Belopolye, Sumy region. As a result, a 15-year-old teenager, who was on the street at the time of the shelling, died.



This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky.

"The Russian military in Belopolye killed a child. They also destroyed part of the hospital. The city was shelled by the enemy from self-propelled guns - 20 arrivals were recorded. The 15-year-old boy was outside at the time. Unfortunately, the child died on the spot, ”wrote Zhivitsky.

Russian shells exploded on the territory of a local hospital at the very time when the medical facility was receiving and there were many patients.



According to the head of the Sumy Regional Police Department, there was a direct hit by a shell on the second floor. As a result, the wall was completely destroyed there.



In addition, the dental and surgical rooms were damaged. On all four floors, almost all the windows were smashed out and the operating block was destroyed.



Rescuers are clearing the debris now.





The four cars parked near the hospital are also beyond repair.

The shells also hit the prosecutor's office.



Law enforcers launched a pre-trial investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (h. 2 tbsp. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



