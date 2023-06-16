Rashists shelled Kherson right during the evacuation

17:39 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Rashists opened fire on Kherson and the Kherson region at a time when civilians were being evacuated from flooded settlements in the region after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

It should be noted that the enemy staged another shelling after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson. The flooded area of the city of Korabel, through which the evacuation passes, was also under attack.

At the moment, 9 victims are known. Among the wounded are two employees of the State Emergency Service, a policeman, a doctor and a volunteer from Germany.. Doctors provide the necessary assistance to all the wounded.