Rashists do not stop shelling the Nikopol region

On the night of February 8, the Russian army once again fired on the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Yevgeny Yevtushenko.
He clarified that the Krasnogrigoryevsk community fell under the fire of enemy artillery.
