Rashists attacked the civilian population and infrastructure of Kharkiv region

11:05 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, on June 8, Russian troops have attacked the civilian population and infrastructure in several districts of the Kharkiv region.



Oleg Sinegubov, Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed about this through a message on Telegram.



A particularly massive attack by drones of the Shahed type was carried out last night on infrastructure facilities in the Bogodukhovsky district. As a result, fires broke out, and one man was injured.

"During the day, the enemy repeatedly shelled the city of Volchansk in the Chuguevsky district. The building of a medical facility, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 63-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were injured and taken to the hospital," Sinegubov said.

The Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also noted that demining continues in the region. Over the past 24 hours, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service checked more than 27 hectares of territory and neutralized 94 explosive items.