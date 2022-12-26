Rashists attacked 18 settlements of the Zaporozhye region

12:14 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Zaporozhye region, over the past day, Russian invaders fired on civilian infrastructure in the area of 18 settlements.

This is reported by the regional military administration.



The report says that the situation in the Zaporozhye direction has not changed significantly over the past day.. The enemy is concentrating his main efforts on holding occupied lines.

"According to the GDNP in the Zaporozhye region, over the past day, the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlements of Kamenskoye, Poltavka, Orekhov, Gulyaipole, Novoandreevka, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Malinovka, Charivnoye, Dorozhnyanka, Magdalinovka, Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka, Olgovskoye, Chervone, Temirovka, Plavny , Stepnoe, Maly Shcherbaki," the message says.

27 reports were received about the destruction of houses and apartments of citizens and infrastructure as a result of shelling. Due to damage to power lines, poles and equipment, 25,325 consumers in 75 settlements of the Zaporozhye region remain without power.