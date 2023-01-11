Rashists attacked the Kherson perinatal center

15:52 11 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday afternoon, January 11, Russian troops attacked a perinatal center in Kherson. Due to the explosion of a projectile fired by the Russian invaders, a fire started in the building of the medical facility.



This was announced by the head of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.

“A powerful blast wave knocked out the windows in the children's department and damaged one of the doctors' offices. One employee of the perinatal center was injured due to the Russian attack. The woman received minor injuries, nothing threatens her life,” he said.

Specialists eliminate the consequences of the attack of the invaders against women with babies and doctors.



In addition, the night before, the Russian military again attacked a medical facility - they fired at a place where they provide medical care to newborn babies. The 6-storey neonatal building was damaged - windows were broken in the building.



The polyclinic of the hospital also suffered, in which a significant number of windows were broken due to shelling.