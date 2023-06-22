Rashists inflicted 84 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, there are victims

12:43 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, the armed forces of the Russian Federation inflicted 84 strikes on peaceful cities and villages of the Zaporozhye region, as a result of which three citizens were injured.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Yuri Malashko, on June 22.



He stressed that the enemy shelled 24 settlements. Air strikes were carried out on Levadnoye and Preobrazhenka, and seven attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles were carried out on Gulyaipolsky, Belogorye, Malinovka and Stepnogorsk.



Multiple launch rocket systems were used against Chervonoye, Novoivanovka, Novodarovka and Levadnoye, while 71 artillery strikes were carried out against Gulyaipole, Novodarovka, Levadnoye, Temirovka, Poltavka, Pavlovka, Stepnoye and other villages in front of the front line.



Also, 27 cases of destruction of civilian objects were recorded, including residential buildings and property of citizens.