Rashists inflicted 111 enemy strikes on the Zaporozhye region, there are casualties

09:43 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army carried out 111 air attacks on 22 towns and villages located in the Zaporozhye region. As a result of these actions, two people were injured and one died.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporozhye OVA Yuriy Malashko.

Rashists launched airstrikes on Novodanilovka and Poltavka. There were also three UAV attacks on Stepnoy and Kamenskoye, 15 MLRS attacks on Temirovka, Zatysh, Krasnaya Krinitsa, Gulyaipol, Kamenskoye, 91 artillery shelling on Gulyaipole, Orekhovo, Preobrazhenka, Chervony, Plavnya, Stepnogorsk, Malinovka and other front-line settlements.



31 destruction of housing stock and people's property was recorded.



One of the Russian shells hit a residential building, killing a 68-year-old resident of Gulyai-Polye.



In addition, during the shelling in Plavni, a family was injured. A 35-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries.