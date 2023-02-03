Rashists covered the village of Kharkiv region with fire - OVA

11:03 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The military of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack on the village of Barvenkovo, Izyumsky district. As a result, two people were killed and another resident was injured.



This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.



According to him, two brothers - 49 and 42 years old - died as a result of falling into a private residential building.. Their father, aged 70, was injured and hospitalized.



Sinegubov added that over the past day, Russian troops continued massive shelling of the civilian population of Volchansk, Kupyansk, Dvurechnaya and other settlements of the Chuguevsky, Kupyansky and Kharkov regions.