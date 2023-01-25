Rashists covered Kupyansk with fire

11:23 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of January 25, Russian terrorists fired on Kupyansk. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

According to him, a private house and a shop are on fire there. Preliminary - no casualties. Emergency services are on site.

In addition, as Sinegubov notes, over the past day in the Slobozhansky direction, areas of the settlements of Gatishche, Volchansk, Volchansky Khutor, Budarki and Dvurechnaya were subjected to shelling.
 
"In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy shelled Olshanka, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Kotlyarovka and Tabaevka. In Volchansk, Chuguevsky district, enemy shells fell on the territory of a physical and recreational complex. Hangars were damaged. In the village of Kupyansk-Uzlovaya, structures and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of shelling. In the village of Dvuhletnaya, the roof of an outbuilding was destroyed and windows in a private house were shattered," the report said.