Rashists began forced evacuation of Bakhmut residents

15:06 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupying troops forcibly take to Rostov almost 30 residents of the suburb of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.



Donetsk residents were taken to filtration camps, where their fate will be determined only further. The reason for the "evacuation" is the intention to allegedly "protect" civilians from hostilities.



The Russians are now also shelling Oleshki and Novaya Kakhovka in order to similarly have grounds for the forced "evacuation" of the locals to filtration camps.



The CNS notes that Ukrainians are detained or taken to remote regions of the Russian Federation.



The occupiers are blocking the exit of people from the territories they temporarily seized to the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine, which indicates the true intentions of the enemy: the deportation of Ukrainians.