Rashists massively detain minors in the occupied territories

15:34 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information provided by the Eastern Human Rights Group, the Russian occupied authorities have begun to carry out mass detentions of minors in the temporarily occupied territories.



The power structures of the occupiers are taking actions aimed at curbing "dissent" among young people.



In May 2023, 27 cases of detention of minors were registered in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular, in Antratsyt and Rovenky.



The detentions occur due to the fact that young people living in the occupied territories actively visit Ukrainian Internet resources and at schools enter into disputes with teachers regarding Russia's actions.



Parents of detained minors face the possibility of deprivation of parental rights and deportation of their children to the Russian Federation as a form of punishment.



Human rights activists note that the main informants for law enforcement agencies are advisers to school directors on ideology. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such a position was introduced in schools both in Russia and in the occupied territory.