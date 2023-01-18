Rashists want to transfer part of the captured cities of the Luhansk region to the status of villages

The occupiers are planning to transfer some of the captured cities of the Luhansk region to the status of settlements in order to further save costs, in particular, on social infrastructure.
This was reported by the Luhansk OVA.
This was reported by the Luhansk OVA.
The Luhansk OVA also reported that the occupiers closed all the mines in the village of Khrustalnoe.
In addition, according to OVA, Russian firms that came to "launder money" completely dismantled the roofs of many high-rise buildings and disappeared. For more than a month and a half, houses have been without roofs, which is why regular flooding has occurred not only on the upper floors, but also on many others.
OVA reports that due to the increased humidity in apartments, people have no more than 15 degrees Celsius in the presence of heating. There was fungus on the walls.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments