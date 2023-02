16:03 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on Slovyansk in the Donetsk region. This was announced on February 1 by the mayor of the city Vadim Lyakh on Facebook.



He specified that a private enterprise suffered as a result of the attack.

"At about 11.30 a hit in a private enterprise on Dobrovolsky Street, which was engaged in the production of furniture. The workshops and the security guard's car were damaged. Previously - the S-300 missile. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the mayor said.

Lyakh stressed that daytime shelling is the most dangerous because of the presence of people on the streets.