17:44 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops fired rockets at a school in Chasovoy Yar, Donetsk region, on January 16.



This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.

"This morning, the school came under shelling - locker rooms, gymnasium and windows were damaged.. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said.

According to Kirilenko, two more shells landed in the village of Novoye. There, six houses were damaged.