Rashists attacked a fire station in the Kherson region

Russian troops fired rockets at a fire station in Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.

"The Russians attacked the rescuers in Kherson. The Russians fired on the fire department - the building was damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured due to this Russian attack. The other day, the Russians attacked the doctors, today - the rescuers. Insignificant Russian occupiers continue to fight with those who provide assistance to civilians," the head of the UVA said.