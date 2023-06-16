Rashists attacked Kyiv: this is the third attack in the last day and the 17th since the beginning of the month

09:03 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Around two in the morning on May 30, an air raid began in Kyiv. The occupiers launched 31 kamikaze drones across the capital, the Air Force reported. 29 drones destroyed.



Explosions were heard in many areas.





As a result of falling debris, fires broke out in two private houses in the Darnitsa district. Three cars were on fire in the Pechersky district .

Also in the Goloseevsky district, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in a high-rise building. Another residential building was damaged.

Currently, rescuers have evacuated 20 people. One person died. In total, 4 victims were hospitalized in the Goloseevsky district.

Three doctors were treated on the spot.

In the Podolsk region, a fire was recorded in a residential building. Information about the victims has not yet been received. There were also explosions in the Svyatoshinsky district .



All emergency services remain on the ground.

This air attack, the 17th since the beginning of the month and the third in the last 24 hours, was previously carried out exclusively with "Shahed" loitering ammunition.. The attack was in three directions, the Kyiv military administration added.