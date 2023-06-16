Rashists attacked 17 settlements in the Zaporozhye region

10:02 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, the Russian armed forces carried out 80 attacks on peaceful towns and villages in the Zaporozhye region. The enemy attacked 17 front-line settlements in the region.

This was announced on May 19 by the head of the regional military administration, Yuri Malashko.



He clarified that 70 artillery attacks were recorded on Gulyaipole, Zheleznodorozhny, Stepnoy, four from MLRS on Orekhovo, Kamensky and Maly Shcherbak, one air strike on Novodanilovka.

Information was received about damage to 25 civilian objects.