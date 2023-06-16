Rashists attacked Odessa with "Caliber": three people were killed, 13 were injured

10:16 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 14, the Rashist army attacked Odessa with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. Three people died and 13 were injured.

This was reported in OK "South".



In Odessa, due to the work of investigative groups, part of the traffic along Shevchenko Avenue is temporarily blocked - from Gagarin Avenue to Pirogovskaya Street, the Odessa RVA reported.



Russia sent four "Caliber" from a ship in the Black Sea. As a result of an air battle and a blast wave, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, McDonald's and shops in the city center were damaged. Six people were injured: two guards and residents of a nearby

Houses.

By hitting a missile in the warehouse of one of the retail chains, the Russian army caused the destruction of 1000 square meters and a fire on

area of 400 sq. m

Three staff members were killed and seven were injured. Debris removal continues. There may be people under them.