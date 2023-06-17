Injury of children in the Sumy region: details about the shelling of Russia

16:06 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On June 16, in the Sumy region, the prosecutor's office provided details about the wounding of children as a result of shelling from Russia.



The incident took place on June 15, when mortar shells were fired from the territory of the Russian Federation.



Mines exploded in the village of Belokopytovo, located in the Glukhov community of the Shostka district. At this time, three boys, aged 9, 10 and 12, were playing outside.



One of the children received shrapnel wounds, while the other two suffered contusions, the Kordon.Media news agency reported. All children received the necessary medical care, and, fortunately, their lives are not in danger.



Currently, the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under procedural guidance.

This is aimed at establishing responsibility for what happened and observing international law during hostilities.