A woman was wounded, 51 objects were destroyed: shelling in the Zaporozhye region

15:36 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the last 24 hours, on June 28, the Russian armed forces carried out 71 attacks on the territory of the Zaporozhye region, which resulted in the injury of a woman in the city of Orekhov and the destruction of 51 objects.



This information is reported by the press service of the police of Zaporozhye region.

"In total, the police received 51 reports of destruction. The invaders carried out shelling at residential buildings in Orekhovo, Gulyaipole and neighboring villages. As a result of an enemy attack, the roofs of buildings, windows, doors, facades, garages and cars were damaged. In addition, one civilian, a 62-year-old woman from Orekhovo, was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The police stressed that the enemy used aircraft and multiple rocket launchers to attack the village of Pologovsky district. Also, the occupiers delivered 67 strikes from artillery mounts on Orekhovo, Gulyaipol, Zheleznodorozhny, Levadny, Olgovsky, Gulyaipolsky, Belogorya, Malaya Tokmachka, Poltavka, Malinovka, Novodarovka, Krasnoye, Volshebny, Rovnopol and Pyatikhatki.



All facts of armed aggression were documented by law enforcement agencies. Based on the collected evidence, investigators from the police and the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (USBU) opened criminal cases under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.