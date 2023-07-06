Rocket attack in Lviv: the number of victims increased to 33 people

13:11 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Lviv, the number of victims of a rocket attack at night has increased. 33 people were injured, 13 of them are in hospitals, and at least four died.



The head of Lviv, Andrey Sadovy, shared this information. He said that 33 local residents have sought medical attention, of which 13 are currently in hospitals.

All the victims received the necessary assistance, but some are in serious condition.. At least four people have died.



The head of the city also noted that rescuers plan to complete the removal of rubble by evening, but the number of victims may increase.



Andrey Sadovyy said that 35 residential buildings in Lvov were damaged as a result of the attack carried out by Russian forces. There are also destructions in schools, dormitories of the Lviv Polytechnic and the office complex.



For people whose homes have been damaged, the city will provide temporary housing.