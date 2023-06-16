Russian missile attack on Cherkasy region: victims and fire in Uman

08:32 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of June 8, the Cherkasy region was subjected to a missile attack by Russian troops, which led to casualties among local residents.



Information about this came from the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Igor Taburts, as well as from unofficial sources in Telegram channels and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (GSChS).



An enemy strike was inflicted on the territory of the Uman region, affecting an industrial facility and a car wash..



The second hit caused a fire.. Preliminary reports of 8 victims, 2 of which are in serious condition.



Some sources mention that the missile attack ended up in the village of Uman, possibly affecting the ATB store.



Igor Taburets also published photos confirming the incident.