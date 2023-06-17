Russian missile attack: damaged private houses in the Kiev region

16:02 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of aggressive actions by the Russian Federation on June 16, rockets were launched towards the Kyiv region.



As a result of this incident, two children and one grandmother were injured, who was strongly thrown back by the shock wave.



Information about the incident was published by the head of the Kyiv region police, General Andrey Nebytov, on his page on the social network.

"We have two children and one grandmother who were injured as a result of a missile strike. One of the victims was seriously injured as a result of the shock wave. In addition, more than 30 houses received various damages.. These are the terrible consequences of a missile strike inflicted by the enemy on the Kyiv region," General Andriy Nebytov said, emphasizing the severity of the situation.



In turn, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, noted that neither destruction nor casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv.