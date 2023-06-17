Russian missile attack: damaged private houses in the Kiev region

As a result of aggressive actions by the Russian Federation on June 16, rockets were launched towards the Kyiv region.
As a result of this incident, two children and one grandmother were injured, who was strongly thrown back by the shock wave.
Information about the incident was published by the head of the Kyiv region police, General Andrey Nebytov, on his page on the social network.
In turn, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, noted that neither destruction nor casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv.
