Missile attack on the enterprise: Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region

11:09 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled three districts of the Kharkiv region, and also launched a missile attack on an enterprise in the Chuguev district.



The official message about this was published in the Telegram by the head of the Kharkov regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.



It is reported that over the past 24 hours, enemy forces have used artillery, mortars, tanks and rocket weapons to shell the settlements of the Kharkov, Kupyansky and Chuguevsky regions.



According to the regional military administration, as a result of the shelling in the Chuguevsky district, in the village of Volchansk, six private houses, a car and buildings of a civil enterprise were damaged, which led to fires.



It was also recorded that a shell from a tank hit an apartment building in the Kharkiv region, in the village of Strelechya.. As a result of this incident, one apartment on the fifth floor was destroyed and a fire broke out.



At night, at about 23:00, the enemy launched a missile strike using the S-300 air defense system on the village of Malinovka, Chuguevsky district, which caused damage to a civilian enterprise. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident.



It is also worth noting that on Wednesday afternoon, at about 13:45, there was an explosion in a field near the village of Gavrilovka, Chuguevsky district, as a result of which one 39-year-old man was injured. He was quickly hospitalized.



At the moment, work on demining continues. Over the past 24 hours, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service have neutralized 131 explosive items.



Fighting continues on the line of contact in the Kupyansk region.