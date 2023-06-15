Missile attack on a medical facility in the Dnieper: there are victims

12:17 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army struck a medical facility in the city of Dnipro, causing casualties, according to the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak.

"Rocket strike on the Dnieper. Rashist bastards hit a medical facility. There are victims. The information is being specified," the head of the Regional State Administration wrote on his telegram channel on Friday.



Sergei Lysak noted that the regional military administration is the only official source of information about the incident and urged citizens not to disseminate unverified information.



The President of Ukraine also reacted to the terrorist attack, confirming that a missile attack had been carried out on a polyclinic in Dnipro.. According to the latest data, one person died and 15 were injured.

Work continues at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and rescue the victims. All necessary services are involved in rendering assistance.