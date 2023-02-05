Rocket attack on Kharkov: at least three people were injured

10:22 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, at least three people were injured. This was announced on February 5 by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

"There is a hit in a residential area in the city center. There was a fire. So far, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 55," he said.

The head of the OVA added that the woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the men were treated on the spot.

"Data on the victims are being specified. All emergency services are working at the scene," Sinegubov stressed.

According to Suspіlny, the rocket hit the foundation of a four-story residential building. The walls of the house survived, but all the windows and glass flew out. There are damaged cars, one is completely destroyed.

Recall that on Sunday morning Kharkov was subjected to another attack by the invaders, according to preliminary data, S-300 missiles.

As the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov clarified, arrivals were recorded in the Kiev region.