Rocket strike in Kharkiv region: 4 women and 2 children were injured

14:46 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the afternoon of May 29, the Russian military carried out a missile attack on the urban-type settlement of Kovsharovka in the Kharkiv region.



As a result of this incident, 4 women and two children were injured. The incident was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov.



According to Sinegubov, the enemy carried out a missile attack, allegedly using an Iskander missile, at the urban-type settlement of Kovsharovka, which is located in the Kupyansky district.



As a result of the incident, three elderly women aged 73, 85 and 90 were injured. In addition, a pregnant woman, a teenager aged 14 and a child aged 10 were injured..



The hostel building, 2 private houses and the gas pipeline in the village were damaged. In addition, the village of Glushkovka, Kupyansky district, was shelled, where a 60-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound.



All the victims were hospitalized and are now receiving medical care..



Emergency services are working at the scene, and information continues to be clarified, according to the head of the regional state administration.