Rocket attack in Donetsk region: one dead and seven wounded

19:08 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday, May 18, in the Donetsk region there was a rocket attack by Rashists, as a result of which one person was killed and seven were injured.



The press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the incident.



According to the investigation, the Russian invaders, possibly using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the Smerch multiple launch rocket system and cannon artillery, fired at settlements in the north of the Donetsk region.



Preliminary data indicate the use of the FAB-250 high-explosive fragmentation bomb to attack civilian targets and residential buildings. In the city of Konstantinovka, a 58-year-old man died as a result of a direct hit by a shell in his private house.



Another seven civilians, aged 29 to 75, were injured in the cities of Avdiivka, Toretsk and Chasov Yar. They were taken to medical facilities with varying degrees of severity.



As a result of the incident, residential buildings, hospital buildings, outbuildings, as well as the facades of commercial establishments, cars and the roadway were also damaged.