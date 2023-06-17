Rocket attack on Kherson: the number of victims increased

18:23 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

It is reported that as a result of the daytime shelling of Kherson, 23 people have already been injured, including three children. This information has been confirmed by the Office of the President.



All victims were taken to local hospitals for medical attention. Three of them are in serious condition, while the rest received moderate or minor injuries.



According to available data, at 13:00 today, the Russian military shelled residential areas of Kherson.



The attacks were concentrated in the Tauride microdistrict, the Ship area and the central part of the city.



As a result of the shelling, a medical facility, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential buildings, cars and power lines were damaged.