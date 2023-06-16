Missile attack on the capital: three people were killed, including a child

09:45 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 1, the rashists launched a missile attack on Kyiv, as a result of shelling by the invaders, 3 people were killed, including one child, 12 people were injured.

All three dead - in the Desnyansky district . Among them is a child born in 2012. Ten more people were injured, including a child.. Rocket debris damaged the local clinic. Also, when debris fell, the explosion knocked out windows in a nearby house. A fall of debris was recorded at a police station, two schools (windows and doors were broken), a kindergarten (windows were blown out by the blast).

A man who lost his wife due to enemy shelling said in the Desnyansky district that the shelter of the clinic where his wife and child were going was closed.

"There was an alarm, people ran to the shelter. The shelter was simply not opened and that's all. People knocked, and at that moment it flew in," the man said.

A man who was at the scene of the tragedy says that the security guard of the bomb shelter closed himself inside the shelter, women with children knocked on him, but he did not let them in. According to the witness, the man was drunk.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, experts from the municipal security department have left for the polyclinic in the Desnyansky district and are investigating on the spot why there was no access to the shelter in the polyclinic.

"The responsibility for the work of the shelter lies with the head of the medical institution and the head of the district, who must control the work of the shelters located on the map of the city and must work," Klitschko stressed.

Two victims in the Dnipro region. In one of the houses of the residential sector, heavy smoke arose as a result of the fall of debris, the windows were knocked out by the blast wave.



In addition, the administrative building was damaged, cars were parked (several units burned down). Debris falling into

courtyards of houses, on the roadway, in green areas.

There is no information about victims in Darnytskyi district .



In one of the residential buildings, windows were shattered due to falling debris.



Fixed damage to the hot water pipeline and destruction on the ground floor of a non-residential building, as well as the fall of debris in the yards of houses on the roadway.