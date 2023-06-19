Police officer and prosecutor of Uzhgorod exposed in corruption

09:41 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A police officer and a prosecutor of the district prosecutor's office of Uzhgorod were exposed in corruption, they received $30,000 from a suspect in the organization of a drug group.



This information is transmitted by the Office of the Attorney General through a Telegram channel.

“Again, we are dealing with the exposure of ‘servants of the law’ who accept bribes,” said Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin.. "A police officer and a prosecutor of the district prosecutor's office of Uzhgorod received thirty thousand dollars from a suspect in the organization of a drug group for helping to avoid punishment," he said.

According to the investigation, in April, these two individuals received $30,000 in illegal rewards.. For these funds, they promised to forge expert materials, ensure the absence of witnesses at the hearing and help in obtaining an acquittal.



At the moment, the prosecutor of the Uzhgorod district prosecutor's office was charged under article 368 of part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).



It is also noted that his accomplice, an employee of the National Police, was detained earlier after receiving the second part of the bribe.



The preliminary investigation is currently being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).