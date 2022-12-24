Worked for the occupiers: 19 ex-law enforcement officers were sent into custody in the Kharkiv region

15:44 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In the liberated from the Russian military territories of the Kharkiv region, 19 former law enforcement officers were detained, who betrayed their oath and helped Russia occupy the region.



This was reported to the GBR.



Among those exposed was the head of the so-called occupation police of Balakliya.



Until 2019, he worked as deputy head of one of the police departments in the region, and then retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel. When the Russians temporarily occupied Kupyansk, the man voluntarily agreed to work in the so-called "people's militia".



The State Bureau of Investigation also detained employees of the Kupyansk State Tax Inspectorate, who from the first days of the occupation began to serve the invaders and collect taxes for them from the local population.



The so-called deputy minister of industry of the occupied Kharkiv region was also detained.



For all 19, the court chose preventive measures in the form of detention.



In total, only in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the war, 94 proceedings have been opened on suspects of treason and collaborationism. Almost fifty of them have already reported suspicions.





