Worked for the occupiers: the SBU exposed another ex-employee of the Kherson correctional institution

17:54 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcers exposed another former employee of the local correctional institution, who, after the capture of Kherson, agreed to cooperate with the Russian invaders. For this, he was offered a "position" in the ranks of the "correctional colony" created by the aggressor.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



The man agreed with the proposal of the invaders and voluntarily wrote an application for joining the occupation body. There he was assigned to the security unit of the regime facility of the Russian Federation, to which the Russians illegally arrested repressed local residents. Most of the victims were members of the resistance movement.



In the dungeons, the occupiers tortured Ukrainian citizens and tried to "beat" them out of their consent to cooperate with Russia.



The SBU established that the suspect helped the occupiers to guard the "cameras" and the perimeter of the Russian dungeon.



During the liberation of the city, the man decided to flee to Odessa, where he tried to lie low and thereby avoid justice. However, SBU officers located him and detained him.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of the suspicion under Part 7 of Art.. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activity).



The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.