Five shellings in a night - Nikopol region under Russian gunpoint

11:21 26 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of Saturday, the Russian invaders fired from the MLRS and heavy artillery on the settlements of the Nikopol region. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko in Telegram on the morning of November 26.

"Five times they fired at the area from Gradov and heavy artillery. They fired about 60 shells at Nikopol, Marganets and the surrounding villages. There were no dead or injured," he wrote.

Reznichenko added that now representatives of the State Emergency Service are examining the affected territories. Find out the details of the attacks.

The day before, shelling of the Dnepropetrovsk region was also reported. More than 70 shells exploded on the territory of the Marganets and Nikopol communities.

And last night in the Donetsk region, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk. The medical infrastructure building was destroyed, three high-rise buildings were damaged.