11:26 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied city of Melitopol, a serious skirmish broke out between drunken invaders and officers of the FSB and commandant's office, media reported.



According to witnesses, the Russian occupiers settled in one of the apartments of the nine-story building next to the occupation "command's office" and from 22:00 began to show aggressive behavior. At first they sang songs, and then moved on to open shooting.



Local residents called the police, but they could not cope with the situation caused by the invaders. The military police, FSB officers and representatives of other Russian law enforcement agencies arrived to help.



In response, the drunken occupiers began to insult them, calling them "rear rats" and claiming that they fought in hostilities.. This led to the start of a shootout.

Finally, the "liberators" were detained - the door of the apartment was broken down, and all the invaders were beaten and taken away in an unknown direction.