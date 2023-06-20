Air defense successfully repulsed the attack: Iranian drones were shot down in the Nikolaev region

09:56 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During a Russian nighttime attack on Mykolaiv Oblast, air defense forces successfully shot down three Iranian drones that posed a threat to the region.



This information was reported by the head of the Nikolaev regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, via Telegram on June 20.

"During the night attack on the Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 combat unmanned vehicles," he said.



Kim also added that prior to this incident, the invaders carried out artillery shelling of the coastal and port zone of Ochakov, but there were no casualties.



In addition, yesterday, as a result of shelling of the settlement of the Kutsurub community, a field with wheat caught fire, but no one was injured.