Pro-Kremlin literature and Russian symbols: SBU conducted searches in the dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP)

10:04 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the territory of the churches of the UOC (MP) in Kherson, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Rivne regions, the SBU, in the course of counterintelligence activities, discovered libraries with pro-Kremlin literature, campaign leaflets of banned political parties in Ukraine and

Russian symbols.

On the territory of the Church of St. Righteous John of Kronstadt in the Kherson region, former warehouses with the property of the occupation

Russian groupings.

It was established that the invaders equipped them with the assistance of the rector of the church, Archpriest Anatoly Kornev. He established contact with the leadership of the occupation administration and was in direct contact with representatives of the FSB.



During the liberation of Kherson, the cleric hid along with his Russian "curators" on the left bank of the Dnieper.



As a result of searches in the premises of the Holy Trinity Mezhiritsky Monastery in the Rivne region, propaganda materials of a public association headed by Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of high treason, were found.



In the Dnepropetrovsk region, SBU officers prevented an attempt to export pro-Kremlin literature from the local diocese. When leaving the territory of the church, the law enforcement officers stopped the car, from which they seized the circulation of brochures of the banned party "Opposition Platform for Life" and others.

anti-Ukrainian materials.

All evidence found has been sent for examination.. After that, other procedural actions will be performed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

We emphasize that in its activities the SBU observes the principle of impartiality to the activities of any religious denomination and respects the right of every citizen to freedom of opinion and religion, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine.



The events were held by employees of the SBU of Kherson, Kirovograd, Rivne and Dnipropetrovsk regions.